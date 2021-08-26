College Football Odds: Eyeing ‘Under’ In Nebraska-Illinois Season Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

Finally, the college football season is here.

Five FBS games will be played this Saturday and sports bettors are loading up their betting accounts across the country. I’m typically not somebody that circles a lot of games on a college football card, so if you’re looking for a play on every game this weekend, you’ve come to the wrong place.

I’ve always believed that handicapping is about isolating the games you really, really like and sticking with those.

Off we go!

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini open up the season Saturday in beautiful Champaign, Ill. at 1 pm ET. Nebraska opened as a 7.5-point road favorite at most sportsbooks with a total of 56.5.

DraftKings Sportsbook is currently dealing the Huskers -7 and O/U 55 (-110).

One professional bettor I spoke with made a position on the Illini +7.5 and he’s bullish that they can hang around until the very end. I wouldn’t necessarily fight him on that angle, I’m just a little nervous about the Illini being too trendy. Over 70 percent of betting tickets are on Illinois at multiple sportsbooks and that makes me squeamish.