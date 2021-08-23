Cam Newton To Miss Three Patriots Practices After COVID-19 Protocol ‘Misunderstanding’

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton will miss multiple Patriots training camp practices, including one of particular importance.

New England on Monday announced that Newton will be away from the team’s facility until Thursday due to COVID-19 protocols. Newton apparently received COVID-19 tests — all of which were negative — away from the Patriots facility, resulting in his NFL-mandated absence and re-entry process.

It’s worth noting that only players not vaccinated against COVID-19 are subject to the NFL’s five-day re-entry process.

Wednesday’s practice will be New England’s first of two joint sessions with the New York Giants, whom the Patriots will visit Sunday in their preseason finale. Newton will be absent Wednesday, but should return for Thursday’s practice.

Here’s the full statement from the Patriots:

“On Saturday, Cam Newton traveled to a Club-approved medical appointment that required him to leave the New England area. He received daily Covid tests, which were all negative. Due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities, and as required by the NFL-NFLPA protocols, Cam will be subject to the five-day entry cadence process before returning to the facility.

“Cam will continue participating virtually in team activities and return to the club facility on Thursday, August 26.”