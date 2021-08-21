Ian Rapoport Breaks Down Significance Of N’Keal Harry’s Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

N’Keal Harry’s shoulder injury reportedly isn’t very serious, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t significant.

Harry dinged up his shoulder Thursday late in the first half of the Patriots’ preseason win over the Eagles. The third-year wide receiver, who sustained the injury trying to haul in a well-placed deep ball from Mac Jones, was spotted leaving Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia sporting a sling.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Harry is expected to be sidelined for about a month. And as the league insider pointed out on “NFL Total Access,” the injury likely will affect the Patriots’ plans to trade Harry, if that was in the cards.

“…He’s expected to be out about four weeks, so probably not going to be on the field to start the season for the New England Patriots and that is pretty significant,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “N’Keal Harry requested a trade. Usually, you trade guys right before the season around roster cut day. That probably is not going to happen here because he’s just not going to be healthy. So, what do the Patriots do? They put him on the 53, put him on IR to start the season, bring him back quickly. A lot of options here, but the injury does complicate things.”

One can imagine Harry’s frustration, as he was in the midst of his best training camp and preseason as a professional. Now, he’s forced to be idle while uncertainty hovers over his football future.