Bruce Cassidy has an impressive résumé when it comes to being a hockey coach, and is adding to that when he serves as an assistant for Team Canada in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

But he’s also a pretty good first base coach.

Cassidy holds that position for his son’s baseball team, and they had an important game Wednesday night in Canada with Cassidy’s son, Cole, on the mound.

“They’ve been a great team all year,” Cassidy said during an appearance on NHL Network’s “NHL Tonight. “He’s toeing the rubber tonight, he gets the start. If we win … we advance to the final four this weekend, and w’re hosting here in Winchester, so it’s a big game for him, a lot of pressure but he’s up to the task. He’ll be fine. I think he’s done well all year.”

Cassidy then turned the attention to himself with an impressive record he holds.

“I actually coach first base,” he said. “I send them all the time. I’m 36-for36 on stolen bases this year.”

Not bad, coach.