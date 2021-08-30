Kyle Busch Mocks ESPN Over Erroneous Report About 23XI Racing

ESPN made a goof last week, and Kyle Busch noticed.

The Worldwide Leader on Friday sent a push notification about Busch leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to join 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. There was just one problem: ESPN had the wrong Busch.

Kyle’s brother, Kurt, will join 23XI next season to form a second Cup Series team. Darrell Wallace Jr. will continue to drive the No. 23.

Here’s how Kyle reacted to ESPN’s erroneous report:

Oops!

Kyle and 15 other drivers currently are preparing for the NASCAR Playoffs, which begin Sunday Darlington Raceway. Kurt did not qualify for the 16-driver field.

