NASCAR Playoffs 2021: Here’s 16-Driver Field, Schedule For First Round

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs finally have arrived.

With the conclusion of Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, which Ryan Blaney won, the 16-driver playoff field now is set. Kyle Larson enters the postseason with the lead in points, while defending champion Chase Elliott ranks fifth.

Here are the 16 drivers eligible for the NASCAR championship:

1. Kyle Larson

2. Ryan Blaney

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Kyle Busch

5. Chase Elliott

6. Alex Bowman

7. Denny Hamlin

8. William Byron

9. Joey Logano

10. Brad Keselowski

11. Kurt Busch

12. Christopher Bell

13. Michael McDowell

14. Aric Almirola

15. Tyler Reddick

16. Kevin Harvick

There will be three races in the Round of 16.

First up is next Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Richmond Raceway will host the second race Sept. 11, with the Sept. 18 race at Bristol Motor Speedway determining which drivers will advance to the Round of 12.