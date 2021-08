NESN Logo Sign In

Goals in either half from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane ensured the Reds made it two wins from two Premier League outings this season before L4’s first capacity crowd since March 2020.

Amid an unforgettable, emotionally charged atmosphere, Jota’s glancing header gave the hosts an early lead, before Mane sealed all three points by rounding off a lovely sequence of passing in the 69th minute.