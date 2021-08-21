Marcus Smart Congratulates Robert Williams On Reported New Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

It turns out Marcus Smart won’t be the only Boston Celtic cashing in this summer.

Smart at the start of the week reportedly agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $77.1 million with the Celtics. Boston, per multiple reports, arranged another four-year deal Friday, this time for Robert Williams.

Upon hearing the news of Williams’ reported new contract, Smart saluted the 23-year-old big man.

“That’s my teammate! Congrats @rob_williamsIII,” Smart tweeted early Friday evening.

Smart wasn’t the only Celtic to congratulate Williams on Twitter. Two-time All-Star Jayson Tatum also shouted out the three-year pro.