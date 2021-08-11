NESN Logo Sign In

Welcome to the pros, Marcelo Mayer.

Mayer, who the Boston Red Sox drafted at No. 4 overall in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft, logged his first professional hit on Tuesday as the Florida Complex League Red Sox played the FCL Rays.

Check it out in this video from Joe Drake of Prospects Live:

Mayer’s single led off the bottom of the fourth, at which point the FCL Red Sox trailed the Rays 2-0.

Entering Tuesday, he had appeared in two games and had three walks, a strikeout and a run in four at-bats.