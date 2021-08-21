NESN Logo Sign In

The Florida Complex League Red Sox defeated the FCL Twins on Saturday, 11-5. And Boston’s first-round draft pick, Marcelo Mayer, was responsible for a whopping four of those runs.

Three of those RBIs came in the fifth inning, when he launched his first professional home run with two out and two on. His effort was part of a monstrous seven-run fifth inning for the Sox, who entered the frame up 3-0.

Overall, Mayer went 2-for-6 on the day with a strikeout, batting second and playing shortstop. He is hitting .214 this season.