Marcelo Mayer Belts First Pro Home Run For FCL Red Sox

With two out and two on, too

by

The Florida Complex League Red Sox defeated the FCL Twins on Saturday, 11-5. And Boston’s first-round draft pick, Marcelo Mayer, was responsible for a whopping four of those runs.

Three of those RBIs came in the fifth inning, when he launched his first professional home run with two out and two on. His effort was part of a monstrous seven-run fifth inning for the Sox, who entered the frame up 3-0.

Overall, Mayer went 2-for-6 on the day with a strikeout, batting second and playing shortstop. He is hitting .214 this season.

More Red Sox:

Chris Sale Has Emotional Message For Chris Snow: ‘You Are Literally Changing The World’
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale
Previous Article

Red Sox First Pitch: Chris Sale’s Velocity Should Not Be Huge Concern
Boston Red Sox pitcher Connor Seabold
Next Article

Connor Seabold, Battling A Cold, Takes No-Hitter Into Seventh For WooSox

Picked For You

Related