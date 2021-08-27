CT Sun Wrap: Brionna Jones Takes Charge In First Of Two Vs. Sparks

NESN Logo Sign In

One down, one to go.

The Connecticut Sun took the first game of a back-to-back series against the Los Angeles Sparks, winning 76-72 Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena. A high-flying Sparks offense didn’t make it easy on them at first, but some late-game heroics from Brionna Jones gave the Sun the win.

The Sun won their seventh consecutive game, and they are now 19-6. The Sparks drop to 10-15.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

This one was closer than it had to be. And the Sun realized that in the second half.

Entering Thursday, the Sun limited opponents to a 41.0 field goal percentage, tied with the Las Vegas Aces for the best in the league. The Sparks — who entered tied for last place in the Western Conference, shot an impressive 51.7 percent from the field in the first half while the Sun were just hitting 36.7 percent of their shots.

The Sun had a dominant first quarter, taking a 20-10 lead into the break. It looked as though they would pick up right where they left off with an opening bucket to make it a 12-point deficit for the Sparks, who quickly battled back. They took over the lead in the second quarter, and while the Sun reclaimed it, it was a three-point game at the half.

Coming out of the break, Connecticut got the first four points of the second half, the Sparks went on an 11-0 run. That seemed to exhaust them, though, as the Sun came back to take this one in hand.