CT Sun Wrap: Brionna Jones Takes Charge In First Of Two Vs. Sparks

One down, one to go.
The Connecticut Sun took the first game of a back-to-back series against the Los Angeles Sparks, winning 76-72 Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena. A high-flying Sparks offense didn’t make it easy on them at first, but some late-game heroics from Brionna Jones gave the Sun the win.
The Sun won their seventh consecutive game, and they are now 19-6. The Sparks drop to 10-15.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
This one was closer than it had to be. And the Sun realized that in the second half.
Entering Thursday, the Sun limited opponents to a 41.0 field goal percentage, tied with the Las Vegas Aces for the best in the league. The Sparks — who entered tied for last place in the Western Conference, shot an impressive 51.7 percent from the field in the first half while the Sun were just hitting 36.7 percent of their shots.
The Sun had a dominant first quarter, taking a 20-10 lead into the break. It looked as though they would pick up right where they left off with an opening bucket to make it a 12-point deficit for the Sparks, who quickly battled back. They took over the lead in the second quarter, and while the Sun reclaimed it, it was a three-point game at the half.
Coming out of the break, Connecticut got the first four points of the second half, the Sparks went on an 11-0 run. That seemed to exhaust them, though, as the Sun came back to take this one in hand.
Things got back on track in the end as the Sparks finished with 47.4 shooting from the field, but impressive bench performance and tons of energy from LA had Sun fans everywhere (especially those who bet the spread) holding their breath here.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Have a night, Brionna Jones. With star Jonquel Jones in foul trouble, her role became even more important as the Sparks encroached near the end of the game. She finished with a game-high 23 points with six rebounds and two assists.
— As for Jonquel Jones, who was held to a season-low eight points in the Sun’s defeat of the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday, she came right back to life on Thursday. By the break, she was flirting with a double-double at 12 points and seven rebounds, and of course she secured it. She finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and five personal fouls.
— Erica Wheeler was all over the place for the Sparks. Her 11 points, five assists and three rebounds helped keep Los Angeles in it in the first half. While she was held scoreless in the third, any hope the Sparks had of taking this one after the first quarter was all her. She finished with 13 points, nine assists and six rebounds.
WAGER WATCH
The Sun entered the first game of the back-to-back series as an 11.5-point favorite over the Sparks, via FanDuel Sportsbook. With a total set at 146.5 points, the Sun figured to score just over half of those, with -104 odds to account for over 79.5.
Sun opponents average 71.5 points per game, another WNBA-best figure, while the Sparks are right behind them, limiting opponents to 78.8 points per game. LA is one of the league’s lowest-scoring squads with 73.8 points per outing, and the Sun aren’t exactly a powerhouse offense either with 79.1 points per game. It’s not at all surprising that the over didn’t hit on the Sun’s line here — and the total hitting came down to the wire, as expected in the odds.
As for the spread, well, like we said. This one shouldn’t have been this close.
ON DECK AT NESN
The two teams will meet again on Saturday. Coverage of the game will air on NESN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET.