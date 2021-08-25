NFL Odds: One Bettor Will Collect $820K If Patriots Win Super Bowl LVI

If the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LVI, one Las Vegas sportsbook is going to have to pay out an uncomfortable amount of cash.
The Patriots are easily the biggest liability at the Westgate SuperBook, mostly because of a big time futures bet that was placed over the last few months. If head coach Bill Belichick can work his magic and win another championship, it will be the sportsbook’s worst-possible result at this point.
“We had a customer that we have a track record with who asked for $20,000 on the Patriots win the Super Bowl at 40/1,” SuperBook vice president of risk management Ed Salmons told NESN. “So we gave him that wager and obviously that puts us in a big hole on the Patriots to win it all. They are the biggest liability for us by far.”
Liability builds up quickly on teams with bigger odds and it really only takes a couple pops at bloated numbers to make the guys behind the counter start to sweat. The aforementioned bet would win $800,000 and the bettor would collect $820,000.
The SuperBook is now dealing New England at 20/1, the lowest number around the world.
Patriots odds to win Super Bowl LVI
FanDuel +3700 ($100 wins $3,700)
Circa +3500
DraftKings +3500
WynnBET +3500
FOX Bet +3300
PointsBet +3300
SugarHouse +3300
BetMGM +3000
Caesars +3000
SuperBook +2000 ($100 wins $2,000)
I’m not betting the Patriots to win the AFC or Super Bowl because that path is an absolute bear. Assuming they make the playoffs, they’ll likely have to get through Buffalo and Kansas City, not to mention a team like Green Bay, San Francisco or Tampa Bay in the title game. New England would be an underdog in all of those contests. Thanks but no thanks.
And then there’s all the uncertainty at quarterback.
“I think everyone knows that Mac Jones should be the starter,” Salmons opined. “I can’t imagine anyone that’s watched Cam Newton over the last two years sitting there and needing to see more Cam Newton. (The Patriots) open with Miami and that’s a game they probably need to win to start the year. If they lose, it’s really going to put the pressure on Belichick to switch quarterbacks.”
Salmons believes it’s just a matter of time before Jones gets the keys to the offense.
“I don’t know how long you can go with Cam,” Salmons added. “He’s just so limited and defenses can scheme a game so much easier than if Mac Jones is in there. These quarterbacks that come out of college now are so different than they were 10, 15, 20 years so. They’re throwing 40, 50, 60 passes a game and they’re just so much more NFL-ready than they’ve ever been.
“I really believe that Mac Jones will be the starter. The only question is when.”