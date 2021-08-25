NFL Odds: One Bettor Will Collect $820K If Patriots Win Super Bowl LVI

NESN Logo Sign In

If the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LVI, one Las Vegas sportsbook is going to have to pay out an uncomfortable amount of cash.

The Patriots are easily the biggest liability at the Westgate SuperBook, mostly because of a big time futures bet that was placed over the last few months. If head coach Bill Belichick can work his magic and win another championship, it will be the sportsbook’s worst-possible result at this point.

“We had a customer that we have a track record with who asked for $20,000 on the Patriots win the Super Bowl at 40/1,” SuperBook vice president of risk management Ed Salmons told NESN. “So we gave him that wager and obviously that puts us in a big hole on the Patriots to win it all. They are the biggest liability for us by far.”

The New England Patriots are the biggest Super Bowl liability at @SuperBookSports in Vegas. Headlined by a $20,000 bet at 40/1 to win $800,000. — Sam Panayotovich (@spshoot) August 22, 2021

Liability builds up quickly on teams with bigger odds and it really only takes a couple pops at bloated numbers to make the guys behind the counter start to sweat. The aforementioned bet would win $800,000 and the bettor would collect $820,000.

The SuperBook is now dealing New England at 20/1, the lowest number around the world.

Patriots odds to win Super Bowl LVI

FanDuel +3700 ($100 wins $3,700)

Circa +3500

DraftKings +3500

WynnBET +3500

FOX Bet +3300

PointsBet +3300

SugarHouse +3300

BetMGM +3000

Caesars +3000

SuperBook +2000 ($100 wins $2,000)