Red Sox Promote Nick Yorke To Greenville Amid Prospect’s Torrid Stretch

Nick Yorke has mashed his way to a minor league promotion.

The Boston Red Sox on Monday promoted Yorke, the 17th overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, to the High-A Greenville Drive, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. Yorke, 19, was absolutely on fire with the Low-A Salem Red Sox.

The second baseman hit just .195 in May, but his numbers over his final 56 games with Salem were ridiculous: .377 batting average, 10 homers, 27 extra-base hits, 33 walks and 26 strikeouts.

By the way: Salem’s home park is viewed as pitcher-friendly, whereas Greenville’s field is considered a great hitter’s environment. Obviously, Yorke will face more advanced pitching while playing for the Drive.

Yorke is the No. 8 Red Sox prospect on both SoxProspects.com and Baseball America. MLB Pipeline lists the California native as the fourth-best prospect in Boston’s farm system.

Currently, the primary knock on Yorke is what scouts consider fringe defense at second base. He’ll need to improve his defensive game if he wants to stick at the position.