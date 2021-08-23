Why Trent Brown Now Is ‘Much More Valuable Player’ For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Trent Brown was thrilled to rejoin the New England Patriots this offseason.

Bill Belichick sounds just as happy to have him back.

The Patriots head coach lauded Brown during his Monday morning video conference, saying it’s “awesome” to have the jumbo-sized offensive tackle back in New England after his two seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.

In fact, Belichick believes Brown now is a “much more valuable player” for the Patriots than he was in 2018, when he started every game at left tackle for a Pats team that won Super Bowl LIII.

“Trent’s done a good job of not only reacclimating himself but bringing a good level of leadership and toughness and dependability to the team that I think everybody respects — I know everybody respects and appreciates,” Belichick said. “He’s ready to go. He’s got a good blue-collar working attitude. He competes well. Whatever the situation is — run, pass, two-minute drill, goal line, whatever it happens to be — he competes well. He performs well.

“He really has done a good job of taking the 2018 year of experience in the system and really building on it and becoming a much more valuable player in terms of leadership, communication and helping other people out. I think in 2018, he was, as he should have been, very focused on just trying to do his job and do it well, which he still does, but I think now he also brings an element of experience and leadership and stability and dependability that is at a very high level, which is great.

“I mean, honestly, it’s been awesome to have him.”