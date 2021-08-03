Patriots Training Camp Observations: Mac Jones Struggles On Day 6

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan, who’s enjoyed a solid camp thus far, appeared to tweak something in his lower leg while running down in punt coverage. He was evaluated by head trainer Jim Whalen in the team’s medical shed before eventually exiting toward the locker room.

Later, rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore could be seen with his left shoe off on the sideline, receiving attention from Whalen during an 11-on-11 drill. He did not return to the field but did remain on the sideline for the remainder of practice, which could be viewed as a positive sign.

Expectations are high for Barmore after the Patriots traded up to draft him in the second round, and he logged several impressive reps in O-line vs. D-line 1-on-1s before his injury.

QUARTERBACK REPORT

On Mac Jones’ seventh rep of 11-on-11s, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers streaked across the field on a deep crosser, yards away from the closest Patriots defender. Meyers tried to signal to his QB waving his arms as he sprinted through the secondary — the universal sign for “I’m wide open.”

Jones, though, didn’t look Meyers’ way. Instead, he tried to force a tight-window pass to Kristian Wilkerson along the left sideline. Cornerback Joejuan Williams, in tight coverage, broke it up.

It was that kind of day for the rookie quarterback, easily his shakiest of Patriots training camp to date.

Jones completed just 1 of 6 passes in full-team drills. His first attempt resulted in an interception by linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, and his second-to-last clanged off the hands of Anfernee Jennings. Both were ill-advised throws with little chance of finding their intended target. Jones also threw an interception to Myles Bryant during receiver vs. defensive back 1-on-1s.

Jones did go a perfect 8-for-8 across two 7-on-7 periods, but most of those were short throws and checkdowns. Reserve wideout Devin Ross caught Jones’ only completion in 11-on-11s.