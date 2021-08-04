NASCAR Watkins Glen Lineup: Full Starting Order Sunday’s Cup Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International is set.

Drivers will compete in the Go Bowling at the Glen, the first Cup race since the July 18 Foxwoods Resort 301, which Aric Almirola won. Sunday’s event is the first of four remaining regular season races.

Brad Keselowski will start on the pole with Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney starting third and fourth, respectively. Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick will round out the top five

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen:

1st. Brad Keselowski

2nd. Joey Logano

3rd. Ryan Blaney

4th. Kyle Larson

5th. Kevin Harvick

6th. Denny Hamlin

7th. Christopher Bell

8th. Aric Almirola

9th. Martin Truex Jr.

10th. Alex Bowman

11th. Chase Elliott

12th. Ross Chastain

13th. Tyler Reddick

14th. Matt DiBenedetto

15th. William Byron

16th. Austin Dillon

17th. Kurt Busch

18th. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19th. Cole Custer

20th. Kyle Busch

21st. Daniel Suarez

22nd. Erik Jones

23rd. Ryan Preece

24th. Chris Buescher

25th. Michael McDowell

26th. Darrell Wallace Jr.

27th. Chase Briscoe

28th. Ryan Newman

29th. Corey LaJoie

30th. Justin Haley

31st. Anthony Alfredo

32nd. Garrett Smithley

33rd. Kyle Tilley

34th. Josh Bilicki

35th. Quin Houff

36th. James Davison

37th. RC Enerson

The race is scheduled to start around 3 p.m. ET.