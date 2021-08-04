NASCAR Watkins Glen Lineup: Full Starting Order Sunday’s Cup Race

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International is set.
Drivers will compete in the Go Bowling at the Glen, the first Cup race since the July 18 Foxwoods Resort 301, which Aric Almirola won. Sunday’s event is the first of four remaining regular season races.
Brad Keselowski will start on the pole with Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney starting third and fourth, respectively. Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick will round out the top five
Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen:
1st. Brad Keselowski
2nd. Joey Logano
3rd. Ryan Blaney
4th. Kyle Larson
5th. Kevin Harvick
6th. Denny Hamlin
7th. Christopher Bell
8th. Aric Almirola
9th. Martin Truex Jr.
10th. Alex Bowman
11th. Chase Elliott
12th. Ross Chastain
13th. Tyler Reddick
14th. Matt DiBenedetto
15th. William Byron
16th. Austin Dillon
17th. Kurt Busch
18th. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
19th. Cole Custer
20th. Kyle Busch
21st. Daniel Suarez
22nd. Erik Jones
23rd. Ryan Preece
24th. Chris Buescher
25th. Michael McDowell
26th. Darrell Wallace Jr.
27th. Chase Briscoe
28th. Ryan Newman
29th. Corey LaJoie
30th. Justin Haley
31st. Anthony Alfredo
32nd. Garrett Smithley
33rd. Kyle Tilley
34th. Josh Bilicki
35th. Quin Houff
36th. James Davison
37th. RC Enerson
The race is scheduled to start around 3 p.m. ET.