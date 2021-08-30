Red Sox Acquire Brad Peacock From Indians For Cash Considerations

The Red Sox bullpen needs all the help it can get

by

The Boston Red Sox got some bullpen help Monday afternoon.

Boston announced it acquired relief pitcher Brad Peacock from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for cash considerations. Peacock hasn’t pitched in a Major League Baseball game this season. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder last October.

Peacock last appeared in a game for the Houston Astros in 2020. In three appearances he amassed a 7.71 ERA. He spent eight seasons in Houston with a 4.08 ERA and 583 strikeouts.

With the Red Sox bullpen struggling the way it has of late, Boston certainly can use any depth piece they can get.

