Latest Deshaun Watson Rumors Indicate QB Could Remain With Texans

Houston would be on the hook for Watson's base salary of $10.54 million

by

Perhaps Deshaun Watson won’t be on the move after all?

The Houston Texans reportedly plan to keep the quarterback on their 53-man roster with Tuesday’s cutdown looming. Watson, who requested a trade earlier this offseason, likely is to remain inactive for each game, according to Texans reporter Aaron Wilson.

The move will cost the Texans $10.54 million this year, which is Watson’s base salary, but will keep the signal-caller under team control should a future trade come to fruition.

Essentially, it’s a way for general manager Nick Caserio to not trade Watson in hopes of getting a better return for the 25-year-old at a later date. Of course, it’s impossible to overlook the fact Watson currently is facing 22 civil suits alleging misconduct by 22 different women, which undoubtedly has impacted his trade market.

The NFL has yet to conclude its own investigation into Watson, too.

It was reported this past weekend the Miami Dolphins were emerging as a front-runner to land Watson in a trade with the Texans, but with the situation remaining fluid, who knows if that will be the case.

More NFL:

Adrian Colbert Thanks Patriots After Being Released Amid Roster Cutdown
Boston Red Sox Relief Pitcher Brad Peacock
Previous Article

Red Sox Acquire Brad Peacock From Indians For Cash Considerations
Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez (left) and outfielder Alex Verdugo
Next Article

Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Christian Vázquez, Yairo Muñoz Return For Series Opener

Picked For You

Related