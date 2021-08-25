Red Sox Closer Matt Barnes Putting Team First Amid Struggles

NESN Logo Sign In

Matt Barnes believes in himself, but he isn’t going to let his confidence stand between him and his Red Sox coaches.

It’s been a rough month for Barnes, who’s allowed 10 earned runs over 5 1/3 total innings dating back to Aug. 4. The veteran right-hander was saddled with two blown saves and three losses over that stretch, which has prompted warranted concern about Boston’s closer.

Barnes isn’t worried about these struggles becoming a long-standing issue. But if Alex Cora decides to appoint a new ninth-inning arm, Barnes will take the adjustment in stride.

“I’m going to leave that decision up to (Cora and pitching coach Dave Bush),” Barnes told reporters Tuesday, per The Boston Globe. “Make no mistake, this is going to get fixed and I’m going to go back to being exactly what I was three weeks ago. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind about that. Whatever A.C. and Bushy want to do that they feel is the right decision for the team to help us win ballgames, I will be completely on board with. That is the No. 1 goal right now.”

The Red Sox don’t have a no-brainer option in-waiting if Cora decides a change was necessary. But given the way he’s pitched to date, perhaps Garrett Whitlock could be up to the task.