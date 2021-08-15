NESN Logo Sign In

From beginning to end, Alex Cora expressed Saturday’s win over the Baltimore Orioles felt like a playoff atmosphere. Chris Sale, meanwhile, says he didn’t feel anything at first.

“I don’t know if I felt one step out to the bullpen,” Sale said after making his season debut for the Boston Red Sox, starting for the first time in two years.

“It was amazing. What can I say? These fans have had my back since the day I got here and I’m appreciative of that. These guys come and pack the house for us on a nightly basis. They’re very, very passionate. That’s a lot like how I do my work. I care a lot. I’m very passionate when I pitch. I put a lot of effort and work into this. Our fans bring the same energy.”

It would be hard for Boston fans not to provide Sale with that support. His teammates certainly did with runs, allowing him to feel out an impressive first day back at work that saw two back-to-back homers, but also eight strikeouts and no walks in five full innings of work.

“That was everything,” Sale said of the help he’s gotten along the way. “These guys, they’ve had my back since the jump, you know? My family too. I’m very, very lucky. I’m very fortunate and through all this, I’ve been able to realize that. I’ve had some bad days over the last couple of years but they’re not compared to a lot of people’s bad days, and perspective has helped me out a lot. I mean hell, I was on top of the world. I threw the last pitch of the World Series. Show up to spring training, sign this huge freakin contract. And like that, gone.

“This thing was taken from me for two straight years and I realized how much I needed this game and how much I needed my teammates and how they made me feel complete again. I had a hole in my chest for the last two years and it sucked. And for those guys to be there — it was a special moment. I’ve got a lot of people I have to thank.”

The journey doesn’t end here. Saturday certainly felt like the catalyst for a lot of potential finally seeing how Sale did against big league hitters.