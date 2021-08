NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts is having a good night against the Texas Rangers.

After the shortstop got things going for the Boston Red Sox by singling home Kiké Hernández in the first inning to make it a 1-0 game, Bogaerts wasn’t about to led the side go down in order in the fifth. With two outs, he took an 84 mph changeup from Dane Dunning for a 102-mph, 371-foot ride to give Boston a 3-0 lead.

Hard to get more clutch than that.