After a 3-2 loss on Sunday gave the Tampa Bay Rays the three-game sweep, the Boston Red Sox are on their longest losing streak of the season.

Sunday’s score was much closer than what the Sox put up in their first two games against the Rays, but maybe that’s what made the loss feel so much heavier — it seemed like they were just one moment away from the win.

But the Red Sox failed to capitalize on those moments: they were 1-for-18 with any men on base, with the lone production coming in a two-out rally in the top of the ninth. Overall, Boston left a whopping 10 players on base at the end of innings and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

“Offensively, it’s been weird the last few days,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “A lot of traffic but not being able to cash in. That’s something that’s been going on for a while. We had that big game in Buffalo. We’ve been playing a lot of close games, we’ve had a lot of traffic a lot of time. We need to do a better job controlling the strike zone. In certain situations, we don’t mind striking out, but in others we have to put to home plate. We haven’t done that in a while, so we have to do a better job offensively.”

One of the most notable offenders Sunday was J.D. Martinez, who individually left a game-high six men on base in his at-bats.

Martinez entered the night in the midst of a major slump. Through 10 games between July 22-31, he was 5-for-39 at the plate with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs. He was 1-for-5 on Saturday, logging his first hit since July 24.

But he continued to struggle Sunday. Martinez went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts while batting third.