Christian Arroyo is in the home stretch of his rehab assignment, and Alex Cora likes what he has seen.

The Boston Red Sox utility player has been on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury he suffered in his debut at first base when he did a split trying to make a play against the New York Yankees. Despite having a less-than-ideal time at the corner position, Cora still said Arroyo could play first base upon his return to Boston.

Arroyo continued his rehab in Triple-A Worcester on Thursday and went 0-for-2. He did, however, draw a walk and immediately steal second, something that caught Cora’s eye.

“He must be feeling really good,” Cora told reporters ahead of the Red Sox’s series opener against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. “I mean, he took off yesterday and stole a base, so that was good to see. I was watching on TV. He got a few at-bats.”

Arroyo played Friday for the WooSox, and Cora is optimistic a return is close.

“I don’t think he’s that far off. Obviously he hasn’t played in a while. It’s been a month. So as far as the timing and all that, we’ll talk to him. We’ll see how he feels. But I do believe body-wise, the way he’s moving, he’s in a good spot. The fact that he stole a base yesterday, it was a good sign.”

It certainly will be a welcome addition to have Arroyo back in the lineup given the success he’s been having with the Red Sox this season.