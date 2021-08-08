The Red Sox scored seven runs on 12 hits in the first four innings only to watch the Blue Jays come back from a four-run deficit after six frames.

ON THE BUMP

— Richards got through five innings and allowed four runs on six hits with one walk. Richards struck out two with 56 of his 86 pitches going for strikes.

Richards allowed a two-run home run to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the fifth inning and RBI singles in both the first and third frames. He induced a ground ball to get out of a first-inning threat with runners at the corners before retiring the side in order in both the second — after a three-run inning for the Red Sox — and fourth frames.

— Josh Taylor relieved Richards but made it through just 1/3 of the sixth. He was pulled after allowing a lead-off walk and one-out single.

— Yirokazu Sawamura retired each of the first two batters he faced in the sixth as Toronto left runners on first and second. He threw seven pitches in the seventh inning (no strikes) and was pulled due to right elbow tightness.

— Adam Ottavino labored through the remainder of the seventh but benefitted from some bad Toronto base running as the Blue Jays recorded both outs on the base paths.

Ottavino went 1 2/3 innings, his longest outing of the season, and allowed one run on two hits.

— Barnes took the mound with two outs in the eighth and gave up a three-run home run to Springer. It gave the Blue Jays their first lead since the first inning. Barnes took the loss.