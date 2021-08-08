NESN Logo Sign In

Hirokazu Sawamura is not yet past a nagging elbow ailment.

The Boston Red Sox relief pitcher entered Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays to record the final to outs of the sixth inning. He successfully got reliever Josh Taylor out of a jam, but things didn’t go so smoothly when he returned for the seventh.

After walking George Springer, who subsequently advanced to third after two wild pitches, Sawamura was replaced with Adam Ottavino.

Boston then announced Sawamura was removed “as a precaution due to right elbow tightness.”

The pitcher recently spent some time at the end of July on the injured list due to inflammation in his right tricep. Hopefully for the Red Sox, he doesn’t land back there.