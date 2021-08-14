NESN Logo Sign In

What the Boston Celtics saw in Sam Hauser was pretty apparent Thursday night.

In a blowout win over the Orlando Magic, the rookie was on fire from deep, leading Boston with 21 points, seven assists and six 3-pointers in 26 minutes on the court.

The performance made it easy to see why the team signed the University of Virginia product to a two-way deal, officially announced Friday, amid questions about his defense and upside. But because Hauser went undrafted, there was some competition.

“I didn’t get drafted, obviously,” Hauser told reporters Thursday night. “Then right as the draft ended Boston called and they said ‘we’re going to offer you a two-way,’ and I got 10 minutes to kind of decide.”

After the disappointment of not hearing his name called in the draft, he at least got to pick a destination from a few options.

Hauser reportedly chose the Celtics over the likes of the Miami Heat, according to one rumor. Boston was impressed with him in a work out, and that must have stuck with the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter.

“They said I had a really good workout,” Hauser said. “They said they weren’t sure if I was in their range or not in the draft. But I ended up here, so sort of a blessing in disguise, I guess. So, I’m happy with the fit. And I’m glad to be in Boston.”