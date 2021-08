NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a home run derby at Fenway Park, especially for Hunter Renfroe.

The Red Sox outfielder gave Boston the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a three-run shot against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. And he extended the lead in the following inning.

With a runner on second and two outs, Renfroe crushed a no-doubter over the Green Monster to put the Red Sox up 9-3.

Check it out:

Renfroe now has 10 home runs in the month of August, which leads all of Major League Baseball.