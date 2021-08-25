Ryan Brasier Continues Rehab With Scoreless Inning For Double-A Portland

This was Brasier's sixth rehab appearance

Ryan Brasier on Tuesday took his comeback tour to Maine.

Brasier has yet to appear for the Boston Red Sox in 2021 due to a number of injuries, as well as a more personal matter following the death of his father.

He had appeared in five games for Triple-A Worcester, but with the WooSox on the road, Brasier headed north to play with Double-A Portland. He came in for the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game and pitched a scoreless frame with one strikeout.

The Sea Dogs went on to win the game over the Philadelphia Phillies’ affiliate, 7-3.

