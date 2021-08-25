NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Brasier on Tuesday took his comeback tour to Maine.

Brasier has yet to appear for the Boston Red Sox in 2021 due to a number of injuries, as well as a more personal matter following the death of his father.

He had appeared in five games for Triple-A Worcester, but with the WooSox on the road, Brasier headed north to play with Double-A Portland. He came in for the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game and pitched a scoreless frame with one strikeout.

The Sea Dogs went on to win the game over the Philadelphia Phillies’ affiliate, 7-3.