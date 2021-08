NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez gave the visitors an early 1-0 lead with a home run in the second inning of Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

Martinez led off the second inning with the blast, which went 410 feet to right-center field. It marked the second straight game the Red Sox led off the second frame with a homer as Hunter Renfroe did the same in Tuesday’s loss.

Check it out:

Taking the lead with J.D. pic.twitter.com/XEgRALx0QX — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 4, 2021

Martinez now has 21 home runs on the season.