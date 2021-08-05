Yairo Muñoz Sets Red Sox Triple-A Record With 26-Game Hitting Streak

NESN Logo Sign In

At the trade deadline, the Red Sox decided to acquire an outfielder with a bat in Kyle Schwarber. But they may not have needed to look too far after all — Yairo Muñoz is on the hottest streak in Red Sox Triple-A history.

Muñoz, who appeared in 12 games for the Red Sox in 2020, has logged a hit in 26 consecutive games to set a new record among Triple-A teams in franchise history. The legendary No. 26 came Wednesday as he launched a RBI single in the third inning of Worcester’s game against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

26 GAME HIT STREAK



With an RBI single in the third, Yairo Muñoz now owns the longest hit streak in modern day Red Sox Triple-A history. pic.twitter.com/rDTjKnI2pU — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 4, 2021

The 26-year-old, who plays outfield and shortstop and has spent much of this season at third base, entered Wednesday hitting .303 with 28 RBI, 13 doubles and five home runs through 67 games. His streak dates back to July 1.