Rafael Devers has done it again.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman hit his second home run of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Indians in the seventh inning, and it was a complete no-doubter.

Devers went 448 feet to right field after sending one 371 feet to right in the first inning.

Check it out:

448 feet out of here ? pic.twitter.com/vpXq7oxvMU — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 29, 2021

Devers now has hit multiple home runs in 19 games despite being just 24 years old, as noted on the NESN broadcast. It marked No. 32 of the season for Devers.