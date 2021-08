NESN Logo Sign In

After losing two straight to the New York Yankees in a doubleheader, Xander Bogaerts helped the Red Sox get off on a better foot Wednesday.

In the top of the first inning, he gave Boston an early 1-0 edge with a 379-foot home run hit to the second deck at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox already had two outs to that point, and the solo shot was the only run they put up in the frame. Take them where you can get them, though. Anything to not get swept.

He made that look effortless.