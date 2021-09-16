After Rehab Starts, Is The Old Matt Barnes Returning To Red Sox?

NESN Logo Sign In

Late this summer, Matt Barnes found himself in an uncharacteristic difficult stretch. Things went from bad to worse when he tested positive for COVID-19 and was moved to the virus-related injured list on Aug. 30.

On Tuesday, Cora said Barnes could be activated in time for the weekend, when the Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles. In the meantime, the All-Star closer made a pair of rehab starts in the minors, and after his most recent outing he seems to believe it’ll be business as usual when he returns to Boston.

Barnes threw a hitless inning with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, then allowed two runs on two hits in an inning of work for Double-A Portland on Wednesday. He threw 13 of his 18 pitches for strikes. And while the line doesn’t necessarily indicate that it was a positive outing, he sure made it sound like one afterward.

“That’s the best I’ve felt on a mound in a month,” Barnes told reporters after the game. “I gave up a couple hits, couple runs but that’s by far the best I’ve felt on a mound in a month. So I’m happy with it.”

Great to catch up with @mattbarnesRHP last night @GoYardGoats . The All star reliever expects to return to the @RedSox on Friday night. @PeteAbe pic.twitter.com/PVMfEScCfJ — Erik Dobratz (@Erikd25) September 16, 2021

Barnes said he “never got terrible” amid his bout with COVID-19 and at worst, it was “like a bad cold,” according to Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant.

While Barnes may be back at Fenway Park for this weekend’s series, exactly what role he will play moving forward is unclear. After all, even before his COVID-19 diagnosis, Cora wasn’t committed to the 31-year-old getting the ball for the final outs.