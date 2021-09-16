Mac Jones’ Ex-Coach Shares ‘Secret Sauce’ About Patriots QB’s Growth

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones acknowledged Wednesday he wasn’t always the selfless person his New England teammates now know him to be.

“I wasn’t necessarily that way when I was really young. I can honestly say that,” Jones told reporters during his weekly news conference. “Sometimes it was more about me than other people, and that’s not how it should be.”

The Athletic’s Steve Buckley since has confirmed the candid self-assessment, learning from Jones’ Pop Warner coach, Eric Yost, that the 23-year-old QB has, in fact, come a long way in his maturation.

“But I’m going to give you a little secret sauce about Mac,” Yost told Buckley. “Ask him to talk about wearing the white socks.”

The white socks?

“We always had the rule that nobody is bigger than the program,” Yost told Buckley, referring to a tradition in which all the kids on Jones’ Pop Warner teams wore white socks. “And Mac, at age seven, was a kid who fought it. He was saying he wanted to wear wrist bands on his socks, I want to wear multicolor, I want to stand out, and all that. And we said, no, white socks only or you’re not going to play.

“And he wasn’t the only one. Others tried as well. It wasn’t an issue. It was just kids learning, kids testing you.”