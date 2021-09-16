Patriots’ Shaun Wade Shares Behind-The-Scenes Insight About New Team

How difficult is it to join a new team with a week remaining in your rookie preseason? Wade didn’t sugarcoat it.

“That adjustment, I’m not going to lie, it’s very, very hard,” he said. “Just going to Baltimore and learning their defense and how they play, how they practice, and coming here, it’s a totally different atmosphere. They practice different, they lift different here, the coaches are different here, the system is different here. It’s just something that I have to adjust to, and that’s a part of life. You’ve got to adjust in life, and this is just something I’ve got to adjust to to get to where I want in my goals.”

As Wade noted, he hasn’t just needed to learn a new playbook in New England. He’s had to adjust to a new routine, a new environment, even a new weightlifting strategy.

“Here, we do a lot of legs,” he explained. “In Baltimore, they do single legs, single arms and stuff like that. Here, you do a lot of legs. You bench and things like that, but every day is definitely a leg day here. I see they really want to work on your explosion here. That’s the No. 1 thing. Practice-wise, it’s kind of the same, because you’ve got a lot of guys that are vets and they’re very intense. It’s just probably harder in Baltimore, that would be the little difference. Meeting-wise, it’s probably the same.

“Lifting’s probably the most different thing, and the playbook, because it’s different language.”

Wade said Gilmore — who is on the physically unable to perform list and can’t play until Week 7 — and the rest of the Patriots’ defensive backs have been very welcoming. He interacted with Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino multiple times during the pre-draft process, giving him a glimpse into New England’s culture.

“I just knew that you win here, and I’m a winner,” said Wade, who was viewed as a likely first-round prospect before a rough 2020 season tanked his draft stock. “I won four state championships, a little league (football) national championship, all Big Ten championships. I’m a winner, and all I care about is winning. So I’m on a winning program, and right now, all I care about is winning.”

Wade has yet to play a regular-season snap for the Patriots — he was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins — but he seems to be making a good impression thus far. Head coach Bill Belichick praised his ability to learn new concepts, Phillips said his talent was “immediately” apparent, and special teams captain Matthew Slater said he’s come in with the proper work ethic.