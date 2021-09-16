Angels’ Joe Maddon Doesn’t Expect Mike Trout To Return This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

It looks like Los Angeles Angels fans can stop holding out hope.

The team has been without star center fielder Mike Trout since May 17 when he suffered a calf strain while running the bases during a game, but the door was always left open for a return.

But with just over two weeks left in the regular season, Angels manager Joe Maddon might have slammed it shut.

“Joe Maddon said today that he doesn’t expect Mike Trout to play again this year,” reported The Athletic’s Sam Blum. “He couldn’t say that officially, he said, because he wants that to come from Trout. But at this point, the reality is there’s no time left.”

The Angels have 17 games left after Wednesday night’s contest against the White Sox, with a 70-74 record and no use bringing back their franchise player just to risk further injury.

Still, the three-time American League MVP must be dealing with one of the most serious calf strains of all time to be missing this much time.