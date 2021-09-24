Bucs QB Coach Unsurprised By Tom Brady’s Hot Start, With One Caveat

NESN Logo Sign In

It is impossible not to marvel at how Tom Brady has begun his 2021 season.

That said, his quarterback coach wants the brakes pumped just a tad.

Brady is off to a simply stellar pace this season, throwing nine touchdown passes in just two weeks heading into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. In a vacuum, that is an impressive start, but even more so considering Brady is now in his age-44 season.

The hot start is unsurprising to Clyde Christensen, but he wants to make one thing clear: The pass-catchers sure have been doing their jobs quite well.

“I’m not surprised. No, I?m not. He just had a good camp,” Christensen said Friday, via a team-provided transcript. “Same thing — he just continues with improvement because he started a little bit behind time because of the rehab and stuff. So, he’s a little bit behind, but he really practiced well. I’m not surprised as much as everyone else. It’s a unit statistic as much as anything. The receiving corps has made a bunch of big plays for him and gets open. They’re hard to get doubles on just one guy just because there are so many weapons. I do think it’s much bigger than just Tom.”

The Rams matchup will pose a tough test for Brady and Co., if for no other reason than the Bucs could be short a wideout in Antonio Brown, which would have Scotty Miller in line for a healthy target share.