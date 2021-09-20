Nick Wright Has Total Meltdown Over Tom Brady’s Continued Dominance

Tom Brady is still really good at football, and Nick Wright can’t take it anymore.
Brady was sensational again Sunday, throwing five touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 48-25. The defending Super Bowl champions now are 2-0 to start the 2021 season, with Brady totaling nine TD passes at age 44.
Wright, a former Brady skeptic who finally changed his tune after the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, just can’t comprehend what he’s witnessing. He’s certainly not alone, but Wright explained Monday on FS1’s “First Things First” that he’s simply “tired” of Brady’s dominance.
“I turn 37 in two weeks. I am married with three children. When Tom Brady started winning championships, I don’t think I’d ever been on a real date yet,” Wright said. “The ’07 season (Chris) Broussard’s talking about, I was still in college. And I’ve got to have my Sunday afternoon christened in the 4 o’clock window by back-to-back Brady to (Rob Gronkowski) touchdowns? Brady to Gronk? Like it’s 2011? I’ve got to see this tweet sent to me: ‘Tom Brady is about to have more touchdowns in his 40s than his 20s.’ What?”
You can watch Wright’s full meltdown below.
The Buccaneers’ defense has played a major role in their success since Brady’s arrival last season. But the entire culture in Tampa Bay clearly changed when TB12 left the New England Patriots to sign with the Bucs. And amazingly, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.
“On top of all that, there’s this mind meld that facing a Brady team makes other teams just spit up on themselves,” Wright said, before detailing Tampa Bay’s Week 2 win over Atlanta.
Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, really has nothing left to prove. He cemented himself as the greatest quarterback in NFL history a long time ago. Now, he’s just running up the score.
But Brady recently said he thinks he can play until he’s 50 years old. And at this point, why would anyone doubt the undeniable GOAT?
“I’m so tired of it, man,” Wright said. “It’s 2021. They dropped 40. Brady leads the league in touchdown passes. He’s 44, and he’s sitting in a baby pool talking to Gronk about keeping this up until he’s 50. I can’t deal with it, man. It’s too much.”
Sounds like it could be a long few years for Nick Wright if TB12 sticks around until the big five-oh.