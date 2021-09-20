Nick Wright Has Total Meltdown Over Tom Brady’s Continued Dominance

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is still really good at football, and Nick Wright can’t take it anymore.

Brady was sensational again Sunday, throwing five touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 48-25. The defending Super Bowl champions now are 2-0 to start the 2021 season, with Brady totaling nine TD passes at age 44.

Wright, a former Brady skeptic who finally changed his tune after the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, just can’t comprehend what he’s witnessing. He’s certainly not alone, but Wright explained Monday on FS1’s “First Things First” that he’s simply “tired” of Brady’s dominance.

“I turn 37 in two weeks. I am married with three children. When Tom Brady started winning championships, I don’t think I’d ever been on a real date yet,” Wright said. “The ’07 season (Chris) Broussard’s talking about, I was still in college. And I’ve got to have my Sunday afternoon christened in the 4 o’clock window by back-to-back Brady to (Rob Gronkowski) touchdowns? Brady to Gronk? Like it’s 2011? I’ve got to see this tweet sent to me: ‘Tom Brady is about to have more touchdowns in his 40s than his 20s.’ What?”

You can watch Wright’s full meltdown below.

How is @getnickwright feeling after Tom Brady threw 5 TDs in the Bucs win over the Falcons?



"Back-to-back Brady to Gronk TDs? Like it's 1997?! Brady has thrown more TDs in his 40s than in his 20s. WHAT?! I'm just so tired of it. It's 2021! I can't deal with it. It's too much." pic.twitter.com/7eF9ACHG2c — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 20, 2021

The Buccaneers’ defense has played a major role in their success since Brady’s arrival last season. But the entire culture in Tampa Bay clearly changed when TB12 left the New England Patriots to sign with the Bucs. And amazingly, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.