Some players in the NBA (like Kyrie Irving) would rather keep their vaccination status to themselves.

Marcus Smart is not one of them.

The Boston Celtics guard met with reporters Monday during media day and was asked a slew of questions about the upcoming season. His vaccination status also came up, and Smart did not mince words.

“I chose to get vaccinated because, quite frankly, I didn’t feel like dealing with the BS that was revolving around it,” Smart told reporters, via MassLive’s Souichi Terada. “That was my decision. I stand by anybody who makes their own decision to feel what they feel best for themselves. Understanding that unfortunately, in certain situations like how hard the league’s going to make it for people who are unvaccinated.

“I chose to get vaccinated because I didn’t want to deal with the BS and I didn’t feel like causing my team any disparity when it comes to me not being available. I respect everyone’s decision, pro or against.”

The Celtics dealt with a plethora of troubles when it came to COVID-19 last year. Many players missed time due to health and safety protocols, while others contracted the virus and were sidelined while they recovered.

President of basketball operations said he’s hopeful to get his team as close to 100% vaccinated as possible but understands that everyone will make their own choice.