Celtics Hopeful Tristan Thompson Will Be Available Vs. Knicks Wednesday

The NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols might as well have a revolving door specifically for use of the Boston Celtics.

But at least it looks like Tristan Thompson almost is back.

The center has been working on getting his conditioning to where it was before he landed in protocols March 16. He hasn’t played in a game since March 14.

But the Celtics are hopeful that all changes Wednesday. Head coach Brad Stevens said he is hopeful Thompson could be available against the New York Knicks.

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says Tristan Thompson could be available to play as soon as tomorrow night. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 6, 2021

We’ll check back when the team releases its injury report for Wednesday when the Celtics take on the Knicks at TD Garden. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

