NESN Logo Sign In

Connor Seabold didn’t get a decision in his first major league start — and he acknowledges he wasn’t at his best — but after his introduction to the bigs came in an extra-innings victory over the Chicago White Sox, the Boston Red Sox rookie is ready to come back for more.

Seabold went three innings in Saturday’s win, walking two with two runs on three hits and no strikeouts. He threw 27 of 43 pitches for strikes.

“I didn’t think I had necessarily my best stuff tonight,” Seabold admitted to reporters after the win. “I didn’t think my command was fantastic. I thought I made some good pitches and got out of it. Two walks, no strikeouts … I can wear that one if it means I helped the team and only gave up two. Overall, it was big-time. I’m still reeling right now.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora acknowledged the reality of the situation, with Seabold thrust into a crucial spot in the rotation as the team’s COVID-19 outbreak rocked the starting pitchers. Nick Pivetta was meant to start Saturday before he was moved to the COVID-19 related injured list, but he’ll be back to take the Sunday start in place of Chris Sale, who tested positive Thursday.

Add that to an ongoing pennant race, and that’s got to be a lot to handle.

“He did a good job,” Cora told reporters after the game. “I mean obviously that’s a tough lineup … You can see the stuff. You can see the changeup. It’s not easy to come here in the middle of playoff race and gave us nine outs … The plan was give us as many outs as possible, we had a 7-2 lead, he gave us nine and we felt like we were suited to use our bullpen and close it.”

While it’s unclear when — or if — Seabold will get another go, the 25-year-old is still processing his call-up.