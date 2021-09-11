NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox have their rotation problem sorted.

Heading into the weekend’s series against the Chicago White Sox, Boston was already scrambling to fill the rotation spot of Nick Pivetta, who landed on the COVID-19 related injured list as a “precaution” last weekend.

But the team was dealt a further blow when ace Chris Sale tested positive for COVID-19 before Boston traveled to Chicago. Suddenly, instead of just looking for someone to fill Saturday’s rotation spot, the Red Sox needed to replace their best arm in a potential rubber match.

Luckily, a healthy Pivetta is expected to start for the Red Sox in the series finale. Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed before Saturday’s game that Pivetta was with the team in Chicago and would get the ball Sunday.

The Red Sox decided to go with Connor Seabold for Saturday’s start. The 25-year-old will make his major league debut in the second game of the three-game set.

As if pitting two of the American League’s top teams against each other wasn’t enough, this weekend should be even more interesting now.