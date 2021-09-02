NESN Logo Sign In

Denny Hamlin sounds as though he’s facing problems at home.

Jordan Fish, girlfriend of the NASCAR Cup Series driver, used Twitter on Wednesday to share cryptic messages, in which she apparently accused him of wronging her for some time and seemingly ended their relationship. Fish didn’t offer any details, but her scathing messages made her feelings about Hamlin pretty clear.

“I have been quiet for far too long,” Fish wrote, per FanSided’s Amy Kaplan. “And I have endured things no one person should EVER have to endure, and today was no exception. Denny Hamlin I hope everyone will finally see you for the person you truly are.

“Myself and our children deserve better than what you have given. “I cannot believe I ever thought that someone like you could change. Because you cannot. You have a long road ahead of you, and one I graciously no longer will be apart of. Have a great life Denny Hamlin.”

Fish tagged Hamlin in both posts, but he didn’t respond to them before she deleted her Twitter account.

They reportedly had been dating since 2007 and have two daughters together.