Don Sweeney Confirms All Bruins Players, Staff Fully Vaccinated

The NHL has put forth some strict rules this season when it comes to being vaccinated against COVID-19, and it appears the Boston Bruins aren’t messing around.

Don Sweeney spoke to reporters following the B’s loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday in the Prospects Challenge, and confirmed the entire staff — players and personnel– have been vaccinated, per The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter.

All Bruins players and staff are fully vaccinated, per Don Sweeney. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) September 19, 2021

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly noted last week that he was confident about 98% of the league’s players would be fully vaccinated before the 2021-22 season begins next month.

Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton contracted COVID-19 on his honeymoon earlier this month.

The Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames join the Bruins in being teams that are fully vaccinated.

The Bruins begin their season Oct. 16 at TD Garden against the Dallas Stars.