How Mic’d-Up Patriots Sideline Sounded During Damien Harris TD Run

Harris delivered one of the best Patriots TD runs in recent history

by

Patriots players understandably were fired up as Damien Harris rumbled to one of the best touchdown runs you’ll see all season.

Harris broke multiple tackles on route to a bruising 26-yard score during the third quarter of New England’s 25-6 win over the New York Jets. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones even joined the pile that helped push Harris across the goal line.

The Patriots on Tuesday shared a “sights and sounds” video from the win at MetLife Stadium, complete with mic’d-up audio of New England’s sideline during Harris’s run. The clip also features Jones grunting like a maniac during warmups.

Check out the 3:30 mark below:

Harris finished with 62 yards and a score on 16 carries.

He and the Patriots will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

More Football:

How Mic’d-Up Patriots Sideline Sounded During Damien Harris TD Run
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown
Previous Article

Jaylen Brown Makes Request Of Celtics Teammates Before Start Of Season
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock
Next Article

Garrett Whitlock Injury: Red Sox Place Reliever On 10-Day IL

Picked For You

Related