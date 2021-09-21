How Mic’d-Up Patriots Sideline Sounded During Damien Harris TD Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots players understandably were fired up as Damien Harris rumbled to one of the best touchdown runs you’ll see all season.

Harris broke multiple tackles on route to a bruising 26-yard score during the third quarter of New England’s 25-6 win over the New York Jets. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones even joined the pile that helped push Harris across the goal line.

The Patriots on Tuesday shared a “sights and sounds” video from the win at MetLife Stadium, complete with mic’d-up audio of New England’s sideline during Harris’s run. The clip also features Jones grunting like a maniac during warmups.

Check out the 3:30 mark below:

Put 'em on alert ?



Sights & sounds from the first win of the year. pic.twitter.com/dGsfSgPYm1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 21, 2021

Harris finished with 62 yards and a score on 16 carries.

He and the Patriots will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.