Rob Gronkowski Marvels At ‘Unbelievable’ Kyle Pitts Before Bucs-Falcons

For years, Rob Gronkowski dominated the NFL, with Travis Kelce soon after taking the league by storm as the premier tight end.

Next in line appears to be Kyle Pitts.

A downright absurd athlete, Pitts was taken fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. With the perfect fusion of size and athleticism, Pitts has the ability to be a game-changer at the position for many, many years.

So it’ll be a meeting between a legend and budding star Sunday afternoon when Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Pitts’ Atlanta Falcons.

One thing is for sure. Pitts already has gotten Gronk’s attention.

“Yeah, I’ve seen him, and I’ve been hearing a lot about him since he was coming out for the draft,” Gronkowski said Wednesday via a team-provided transcript. “He’s just an athletic freak — he for sure is. I’ve seen some highlights of him and he can play. It’s just unbelievable — his build, his speed, his size, his route running — the capabilities that he has are just second to none. It’s going to be a fun ride to watch him play ball throughout the years.”

Of course, time will have to tell if Pitts lives up to the uber-high expectations set for him. It’s clear he has the raw skills, though, and that alone is putting him on the map right now.