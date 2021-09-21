Josh McDaniels Addresses Big Question About Mac Jones’ Patriots Start

“Certainly, you want to be able to attack all areas of the field and force the defense to defend everything, and we’ll continue to try to work hard at doing that. Again, I know I can do more in that area to give us chances. I think there’s also a balance of the timing of the game, the score, the situation itself. You’re weighing a bit of risk versus reward, etc. So I think there are a lot of factors there, but the short answer to your question is yes, it’s important to have the ability to throw the ball to all levels and make them defend everything, which certainly would open up other things for you underneath, possibly. But at the same time, I think it’s an important balance between just closing your eyes and heaving it deep when it’s really not there. … You have to make smart decisions about that if you’re going to do it.”

Wilson made several such deep heaves on Sunday. He finished with four interceptions, and his team scored six points.

But while the Jets’ rookie-led offense struggled, their defense did succeed in hassling Jones, especially in the first half. Miami’s did the same in Week 1, though Jones seemed to handle the rush better in that game.

With right tackle Trent Brown playing just seven snaps this season and left tackle Isaiah Wynn struggling, the Patriots’ offensive line hasn’t been able to consistently keep Jones upright. McDaniels said that’s also contributed to the team’s lack of deep shots.

“I think protection is one of the discussions you have to be aware of,” McDaniels explained. “Blitz — is there a lot of pressure coming at you? Can you hold the ball? Are you able to do things with certain protections to add time to your pocket? And (Jones) has to deal with all of those. … That’s been the case for every quarterback who’s ever played. I think this was a very aggressive front that we saw in New York, certainly. They did a good job of trying to get up the field and getting into the middle of the pocket some, which certainly we can improve in that are, as well. And then we talked last week about how much pressure Miami brought (in Week 1) and so on and so forth. So I think it’s a combination of all of those things.

“You can call as many as you want. It doesn’t mean the ball is going to go there, because the defense certainly has a vote in where the ball is going to end up going, and then our execution across the board — the read from the quarterback’s perspective, was the coverage applicable for us to take a shot or throw it down the field or throw it intermediate? The execution of the protection, the execution of the blitz pickup, the route — did we run the route the right way? Did we get open down the field? Did we give ourselves an opportunity? So I think there’s a lot of things that go into that. You want to be able to test those areas of the field as you move forward, but I also want him to make smart decisions, I want him to protect the football, and I want him to be aggressive when it’s time to be aggressive.”

McDaniels noted Jones has attacked downfield at times this season, hitting Nelson Agholor with a pair of 20-yard strikes in Week 1 and connecting with James White (against Miami) and Jakobi Meyers (against New York) on over-the-shoulder vertical routes. He also fired a possibly ill-advised deep ball into double coverage Sunday that was nearly intercepted but wiped away by a defensive offsides penalty.

“It’s not like he’s not (throwing downfield),” McDaniels said. “It’s just there’s certain times when it’s the right time to do it and certain times where it’s not. And I’ve got to continue to work hard myself to try to provide our offense with opportunities to do that if it presents itself.”