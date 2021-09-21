Two Fair Reactions, Two Overreactions From Patriots’ Win Against Jets

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s hard to get a good read on this Patriots team.

New England probably should be 2-0, but Bill Belichick’s 1-1 team also has been sloppy, disjointed and just kinda meh through two weeks. The Patriots’ 25-6 over the New York Jets on Sunday offered some encouraging signs, but also some things fans should be concerned about.

As was the case after the Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, New England’s Week 2 win at MetLife Stadium spawned a whole bunch of takes — some logical; some over the top. Each week, we’ll examine a couple of fair reactions, along with a couple of overreactions, from the conversation surrounding the Patriots.

Here’s the Week 2 edition:

FAIR REACTIONS

The run defense is a major concern

This is legit, and it’s a continuation of what we saw during the preseason.

The Patriots were bad against the run in 2020, and seemingly addressed it during the offseason with the signings of Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson, as well as the drafting of Christian Barmore and the re-signing of Lawrence Guy. But the run defense was concerning during training camp, and it’s carried over into the regular season.

The Patriots allowed Miami Dolphins running backs to rush for 69 yards on 17 carries in Week 1, and then Jets backs ran for 133 yards on 28 carries Sunday afternoon. Those numbers aren’t atrocious, but they definitely aren’t good. The most alarming stretch came at the end of the Dolphins loss when the Patriots knew what Miami was going to do and still couldn’t stop it.