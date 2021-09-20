Patriots Takeaways: Six Things We Learned In Week 2 Win Over Jets

2. The O-line needs Trent Brown back

The Patriots’ starting right tackle has played just one series this season, and his replacement has gotten benched in each of New England’s two games.

On Sunday, that was late-summer trade acquisition Yasir Durant, who resembled a turnstile in the first half. Durant surrendered sacks on three of Jones’ first 16 dropbacks before being relieved by Justin Herron, who was benched for his own poor performance in Week 1. Brown, who’s dealing with a calf injury, was healthy enough to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, so he could be nearing a return. The Patriots badly need him out there.

It’s also worth noting Brown’s bookend, left tackle Isaiah Wynn, has not performed to expectations through two weeks. He allowed a punishing QB hit on the opening drive Sunday (that resulted in a roughing-the-passer call) and was penalized twice.

3. James White is back

It’s been a resurgent start to the season for veteran pass-catching back. White has caught six passes in each of the first two games, hauling in all but one of his targets and leading the Patriots in both receptions (12) and receiving yards (94). He’s also been a valuable resource for Jones, who says he leans on White in moments of indecisiveness.

“He knows every little thing about the offense,” Jones said. “If I ever struggle in the huddle, he’s like, ‘Yep, here it is.’ He knows the call, too, so he helps me out. … I know that I can trust him because he’s doing the right thing 99.9 percent of the time.”

White never fully jelled with former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, tallying more than four catches in just two of his final 11 games last season. Position coach Ivan Fears said the switch to Jones would be a “good thing” for the 29-year-old. So far, he’s been right.

4. Bill Belichick still owns rookie quarterbacks

No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson endured a ghastly — get it? — performance in his second NFL start. He was quickly overwhelmed by the Patriots’ playmaking defense, throwing interceptions on each of his first two pass attempts and four picks in all. New England also sacked Wilson four times after harassing second-year pro Tua Tagovailoa into multiple mistakes in Week 1. The Patriots have won 10 of their last 11 matchups against rookie signal-callers.

5. … but the run defense hasn’t been dominant

The lopsided score forced the Jets to take to the air in the second half, but they had success rushing against New England’s front seven, opening their first two drives with runs of 8 and 13 yards. New York later added carries of 10, 11, 14, 17 and 17 yards and averaged 4.9 yards per rush for the game. The Patriots had some ground-game issues against the Miami Dolphins, too, ranking 29th in Football Outsiders’ run defense DVOA in Week 1.