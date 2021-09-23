Linus Ullmark Not Focused On Potential Tuukka Rask Return To Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Linus Ullmark is a stay in the present kind of guy and isn’t thinking about what the future could hold.

The Bruins goalie is one of Boston’s newcomers this year, and will split time playing between the pipes for the B’s with Jeremy Swayman. It’s unclear who will get the start Oct. 16 against the Dallas Stars, but Ullmark is a six-year NHL veteran, while Swayman, though he impressed last season, is entering his first full year in the league.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Tuukka Rask returns to the Bruins. The veteran netminder underwent offseason hip surgery to repair a torn labrum and is expected to be out until at least January. Rask is an unrestricted free agent, but only wants to play for Boston should his NHL career continue. The door also is open for a return.

Ullmark is signed to a four-year deal, so it did raise questions if the Bruins were ready to move on from Rask with the emergence of Swayman and Ullmark, impressively, having a winning record after six seasons with the lowly Buffalo Sabres.

No one knows what the future holds, and Ullmark isn’t thinking about things he can’t control.

“I stay in the present, stay in the moment,” Ullmark told reporters Thursday. “That’s something for the future. That’s nothing I can focus on right now.”

It seems Ullmark is just living in the here and now and focused on how he can help the Bruins win en route to a Stanley Cup championship.